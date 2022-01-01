Go
Toast

Sushi Mon

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

3800 Glenwood Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (501 reviews)

Popular Items

Crunch Salmon$15.00
California Roll$7.00
Salmon Avo$9.00
Rainbow$16.00
Tuna
Kiss of fire$15.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Gyoza$7.00
Salmon
Truffle Tuna$15.00

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3800 Glenwood Avenue

Raleigh NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Iron Oaks

No reviews yet

Located in Sojourn Glenwood south of Crabtree. Enjoy over 36 drafts, 40 wines, and locally inspired drinks & tapas. Come play the back 9 & unwind!

Crabtree Ale House New

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Glenwood Grill

No reviews yet

Southern Low Country cooking in the heart of Raleigh!
PLEASE NOTE - USING GIFT CARDS FOR ONLINE TO GO ORDERS DOES
NOT WORK AT THIS TIME.
TO VIEW DESIRED MENU PLEASE CHOOSE AN APPROPRIATE PICKUP TIME

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery North Hills

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston