Sushi Oma

Sushi Oma is a classic Japanese restaurant with a modern twist. Here at Sushi Oma, we pride ourselves in our high-quality food & professional service. Come taste the difference today!

967 Rose ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Yakitori$5.95
Grill Chicken Skewer in Mild Spicy
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Masago
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Crunchy
California Roll$5.50
Kani stick, Cucumber, Avocado
Salmon$6.75
Crab Rangoon (4pcs)$5.95
Crab Rangoon fill with imitation Crab, Cream Cheese wrap with Wontons skin and Deep Fried, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce
Beef Yakitori$7.25
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
Spicy Salmon, Scallion, Crunchy
Salmon Avocado Roll$7.00
Salmon, Avocado
Miso Soup$2.95
Soybean soup with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Location

967 Rose ave

North Bethesda MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
