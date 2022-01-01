Sushi Oma
Sushi Oma is a classic Japanese restaurant with a modern twist. Here at Sushi Oma, we pride ourselves in our high-quality food & professional service. Come taste the difference today!
967 Rose ave
Popular Items
Location
967 Rose ave
North Bethesda MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Melina
Come in and enjoy!
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Owens Ordinary
Come in and enjoy!
Julii
Come in and enjoy!