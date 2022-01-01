Go
Toast

Sushi on Second

Open nightly at 5:30 pm

260 Second Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Potstickers$12.50
3 chicken, 3 veggie and 3 pork/shrimp, served with sesame soy dipping sauce, steamed or fried
* * Cannot be done Gluten Free* *
Sake - Salmon$7.50
Pop Corn Shrimp$10.25
flash fried with cajun spices and masago sauce
Edamame$5.75
Miso Soup$4.50
Sake maki$7.75
Skinny salmon roll
Citrus Sun Roll$13.50
salmon, crab, avocado, lemon, cucumber and tobikko
Mr. Crunch Roll$13.50
spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunchies, japanese 7 spice and teriyaki on top
Bob's Roll$11.25
yellowtail, ahi tuna, avocado and tobikko
Quail Egg Shooters$2.50
See full menu

Location

260 Second Street

Ketchum ID

Sunday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GLOW Sun Valley

No reviews yet

Monday - Friday 9 am - 4 pm
Saturday - 10 am - 4 pm
208-725-0314

Rickshaw

No reviews yet

A cozy, neighborhood restaurant serving creative, small plates inspired by the flavors of Southeast Asia and beyond. No reservations.

IL Naso

No reviews yet

Modern Italian

Barrio75

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston