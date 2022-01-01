Go
Toast

Sushi Palace - Missoula

Come in and enjoy!

2901 Brooks street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crunchy Tempura Shrimp Roll$9.99
15 Pieces. Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy fried onions.
Poke Bowl$11.99
Choice of protein, sushi rice, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo sauce
Vegetable Roll$5.75
10 pieces. Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber carrot, sesame seeds
Spicy Tonkotsu$12.99
Ramen noodles served with spicy pork broth topped with soft boiled egg, boiled cabbage, crunchy fried onion, sliced jalapeños, chili paste, chili oil, sriracha and your choice of protein.
Spicy Tuna and Avocado Roll$9.49
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, chili oil tuna meat, sesame seeds
California Roll (Krab Stick)$5.99
12 pieces. Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, Krab stick, sesame seeds.
Spring Rolls$4.99
Fresh vegetables (lettuce, cucumber, carrot, avocado) wrapped in a rice paper wrap and served with sweet chili sauce
Fresh Water Eel Roll$9.99
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, bbq eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Potstickers$4.75
Classic Tonkotsu$12.99
Ramen noodles served with pork broth topped with green onion, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, red ginger, crunchy fried onions, and choice of protein.
See full menu

Location

2901 Brooks street

Missoula MT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula

No reviews yet

From rice bowls and pot stickers to salads and wraps – we have options for everyone. We also provide vegetarian and gluten-free options! Express yourself today at Noodle Express.

Frugals Missoula

No reviews yet

Best in the Northwest!

Paul’s Pancake Parlor

No reviews yet

Missoula is amazing. So are you. Let’s meet at Paul’s.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston