Sushi Pop

At SushiPop we offer fresh quality healthy Japanese food for almost every taste.
SushiPop goes beyond rolls, with options cooked, veggie, meat, chicken, poke bowls.
Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

1463 Wirt Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)

Popular Items

Build a Bowl$11.99
Edamame$3.99
Shaggy Dog Roll 🌶$12.99
In - shrimp tempura, cucumber
Out - kani
Sauce - spicy mayo
Salmon nigiri$2.99
Ocean Waves Roll$12.99
In - shrimp tempura, snow crab mix
Out - tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado
Sauce - ponzu and eel Sauce
Dumplings$4.99
5pc
Steamed Or Fried
Chicken Or Pork
With ponzu Sauce
Cream Cheese Puffs$4.99
4pc Kani And Cream Cheese in a Wonton Skin Fried And Sweet Chili Sauce
Miso Soup$2.09
-Tofu, Green Onion & Wakame
Small - 8oz
Large- 16oz
Lunch Bento Box$13.99
1 Protein With Steamed Rice, Teriyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds & Green Onion.
1 Appetizer (3pc) OR 1 Side Edamame.
4pc California Roll, Miso Soup & Salad
California Roll$6.99
In - Krab, Avocado, Cucumber
Out - Sesame Seed
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

1463 Wirt Rd

Houston TX

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
