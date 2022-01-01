Go
Toast

Sushi Raku

Best Japanese Food in Town !

10135 West Commercial Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dragon Roll$10.50
Shrimp tempura, Krab, cream cheese, and asparagus topped with avocado. Comes with Eel sauce on side.
Salmon Lover Roll$10.95
Salmon and Avocado topped with torched salmon, tempura flake, scallions, spicy mayonnaise, and eel sauce.
Spicy Mayo$0.30
JB Roll$6.50
Salmon, cream cheese, and scallion topped with sesame seed.
Salmon Sushi$2.25
A single slice of salmon on a ball of rice
Spicy C Tuna Roll$7.50
Spicy tuna and tempura flake sandwich topped with sesame seed.
California Roll$5.95
Krab, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.
Salmon California Roll$6.50
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.
Miso Soup$2.50
Tofu, seaweed, and scallion in miso broth.
Eel Sauce$0.30
See full menu

Location

10135 West Commercial Boulevard

Tamarac FL

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rotelli Tamarac

No reviews yet

Pizza Pasta Perfect

ROAN CARIBBEAN GRILL

No reviews yet

Only Delivery Available Now

Legends Tavern & Grille

No reviews yet

Legendary Food and Legendary Service

Don Pan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston