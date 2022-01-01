Go
RONIN LOWRY

Ronin Lowry is a new addition of Ronin Concepts of Denver. Our team is extremely excited to open this location at Boulevard One Exchange. Ronin has been consistently chosen as one of premier Japanese and Sushi Concepts in Denver since 2015. Join us for a memorable experience featuring highest quality sushi flown in daily from around the globe! And of course, indulge in our craft cocktail and sake list, featuring the largest Japanese whisky selection in Denver metro area.

7111 E Lowry Blvd

Popular Items

KING SALMON$14.00
GODZILLA ROLL$24.00
EDAMAME$7.00
RONIN ROLL$20.00
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$13.00
RYU POKI$13.00
GYOZA$12.00
GOKU ROLL$18.00
RAMEN-TONKATSU$22.00
MISO$7.00
7111 E Lowry Blvd

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
No reviews yet

