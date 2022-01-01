RONIN LOWRY
Ronin Lowry is a new addition of Ronin Concepts of Denver. Our team is extremely excited to open this location at Boulevard One Exchange. Ronin has been consistently chosen as one of premier Japanese and Sushi Concepts in Denver since 2015. Join us for a memorable experience featuring highest quality sushi flown in daily from around the globe! And of course, indulge in our craft cocktail and sake list, featuring the largest Japanese whisky selection in Denver metro area.
7111 E Lowry Blvd
Denver CO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
