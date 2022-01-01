Go
Sushi Ronin

Denver's finest sushi in a hip, eclectic space equipped with a large bar

SUSHI

2930 Umatilla St • $$$

Avg 4.4 (830 reviews)

Popular Items

RYU POKI$13.00
GYOZA$10.00
HAMACHI - YELLOWTAIL$10.00
MISO$7.00
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$13.00
SHAKE - SALMON$9.00
NICE & EASY$18.00
RONIN ROLL$18.00
GOKU ROLL$18.00
SPICY TUNA TEMAKI$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2930 Umatilla St

Denver CO

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
