Go
Toast

Sushi Sake

Come in and enjoy!

14629 SW 42 Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SPICY MAYO$1.00
SPECIAL FRIED RICE$18.00
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
DRAGON$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Krab Meats, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo Topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce
MISO SOUP$4.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$10.00
EEL SAUCE$1.00
MIAMI HEAT ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Krab Salad, Topped with Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Topped with Crunch Served with Eel Sauce
SHRIMP SAUCE$1.00
CRUNCHY ROLL$12.00
Raw Tuna, Masago and Spicy Mayo Topped with Crunch
ANGEL ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Masago, Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch

Location

14629 SW 42 Street

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kitchen Of the World

No reviews yet

Fasten your seat belts!
We offer you a sensory gastronomic experience of international stature.
Enjoy a first-class flight of flavors across the five continents, with dishes that will take you to new heights.
Our colors and details – as well as the interior design, tableware, artistic plating, and even the crew – make the experience at KOW Restaurant an authentic journey around the world.

CAO Bakery and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Cantina Grill Bird Road

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Polo Norte - Kendall

No reviews yet

Authentic Cuban Cuisine, Pizza & Ice Creams

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston