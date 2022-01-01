Sushi Sake
Come in and enjoy!
14629 SW 42 Street
Popular Items
Location
14629 SW 42 Street
Miami FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Kitchen Of the World
Fasten your seat belts!
We offer you a sensory gastronomic experience of international stature.
Enjoy a first-class flight of flavors across the five continents, with dishes that will take you to new heights.
Our colors and details – as well as the interior design, tableware, artistic plating, and even the crew – make the experience at KOW Restaurant an authentic journey around the world.
CAO Bakery and Cafe
Come in and Enjoy
Cantina Grill Bird Road
Come in and enjoy!
Polo Norte - Kendall
Authentic Cuban Cuisine, Pizza & Ice Creams