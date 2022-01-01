Go
Sushi Sake

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

900 Biscayne Blvd • $$

Avg 3.6 (816 reviews)

Popular Items

CRUNCHY ROLL$12.00
Raw Tuna, Masago and Spicy Mayo Topped with Crunch
ANGEL ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Masago, Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch
SPECIAL FRIED RICE$18.00
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
SHRIMP SAUCE$1.00
MIAMI HEAT ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Krab Salad, Topped with Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Topped with Crunch Served with Eel Sauce
EEL SAUCE$1.00
SPICY MAYO$1.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$10.00
DRAGON$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Krab Meats, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo Topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce
MISO SOUP$4.00

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

900 Biscayne Blvd

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

