Go
Toast

Sushi Sake

Come in and enjoy!

9079 S DIXIE HWY

No reviews yet

Location

9079 S DIXIE HWY

PINECREST FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Brick Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CVI.CHE 105

No reviews yet

We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

Amigo

No reviews yet

Get 20% discount on your order with your CANTINA CATRINA'S AMIGO ID.
Valid only from Monday through Thursday, 11:30 AM to 7:00 PM.
Not an amigo yet? Enroll today here: https://www.cantinacatrina.com/amigoclub

Cantina Catrina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston