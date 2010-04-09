Go
Sushi Seven - Stone Oak - 19141 Stone Oak Parkway

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

19141 Stone Oak Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78258

Menu

Most Popular

Edamame
$5.00

Boiled soy beans with sea salt or spicy

Popular
Crawfish Dynamite
$9.00
Popular
Gyoza
$6.00

Pan-fried Japanese Dumplings

Popular
Chicken Yakimeshi
$6.00

Chicken teppan fried rice with eggs, carrots, zuchinni, green peppers and onions

Popular
Rainbow Roll
$13.00

Kanikama, avocado and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail and avocado. Wrapped uramaki style

Popular
Sushi Seven Roll
$14.00

Fried shrimp and cream cheese, wrapped in avocado then tempura frie. Topped with tampico, eel sauce and furikake

Popular
Teo Roll
$12.00

Kanikama, cream cheese and avocado, rolled uramaki style, wrapped with tempura fried carrots. Topped with eel sauce

Popular
Miso Soup
$3.00

Traditional Japanese soup consisting of dashi and soy bean paste, with tofu wakame and chives

Popular
Spicy Tuna Roll
$9.00

Tuna, spicy mayo and daikon sprouts rolled uramaki style

Popular

More

Shrimp Yaki Udon
$14.00

Stir fried wheat flour noodles with vegetables and shrimp

Shrimp Yakitori
$8.00

Shrimp skeewers cooked in the griddle topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds

Teriyaki Chicken
$12.00

Deep fried chicken in a homemade teriyaki sauce layered on top of a bed of steamed rice

Sampler Sashimi
$18.00
Krakatoa Chocolate Melt
$9.00
Tempura Dinner
$18.00

6 shrimp and 8 vegetable

Salmon Nigiri
$6.00
Red Snapper Nigiri
$5.00
Shishito Peppers
$9.00

Sauteed Japanese peppers with citrus, tamari and togarashi

James Tower
$15.00

A foundation of rice layered with tampico and avocado; topped with your choice of tuna, salmon or red snapper. Sprinkled with furikake and wasabi creamy sauce; then garnished with orange tobiko, black tobiko, wasabi tobiko, habanero masago

Green Mussels Dynamite
$10.00

Baked green mussels topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and chives

Crispy Tuna
$13.00
Calamari
$10.00

Crispy calamary with a spicy sauce

Jalapeno Special
$8.00
Spider Temaki
$7.00

Soft shell crab, massago, cucumber, avocado and chipotle mayo

Baked Spicy Crab Temaki
$7.00

Baked kanikama with spicy mayo wrapped with soy paper and sesame seeds

Vegetable Yakimeshi
$5.00

Teppan fried rice with eggs, carrots, zuchinni, green peppers and onions

Combination Yakimeshi
$9.00

Chicken, b eef and shrimp teppan fried rice with eggs, carrots, zuchinni, green peppers and onions

Gohan Special
$5.00

Steamed rice, topped with tampico, eel sauce and furikake

Gohan
$2.00

Steamed japanese white rice

Negi-Hama Roll
$10.00

Yellowtail and chives rolled maki style

Philadelphia Special Roll
$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber, rolled uramaki style, topped with masago

California Special Roll
$9.00

Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado, rolled uramaki style, topped with massago

Philadelphia Roll
$8.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber, rolled uramaki style, topped with sesame seeds

California Roll
$8.00

Kanikama, cucumber and avocado, rolled uramaki style, topped with sesame seeds

Vegetable Roll
$11.00
Beef Teppanyaki
$23.00

Beef and teppan grilled vegetables seasoned with salt pepper and soy sauce.

Noe Roll
$14.00

Kanikama tempura, tampico and masago rolled uramaki style, wrapped in avocado and tuna, topped with habanero mayo and chives

Luis Roll
$14.00

Spicy tuna, avocado in the inside, topped with salmon, and special sweet and spicy sauce. Wrapped uramaki style

Patron Roll
$14.00

Octopus, shrimp, avocado and cilantro rolled uramaki style, wrapped with tuna, topped with ponzu sauce

Black Panther Roll
$13.00

Crab mix, avocado and cream cheese in the inside. Maki style tempura fried topped with chipotle mayo, eel sauce, orange and black tobiko

Dragon Deluxe Roll
$15.00

Kanikama, shrimp tempura and avocado topped with baked eel and drizzled with eel sauce and sesame seeds. Rolled uramaki style

Monte Carlo Roll
$14.00

Tempura eel and cucumber, rolled uramaki style, wrapped with crab salad, habanero masago, then topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Ole Roll
$15.00

Kanikama, avocado and serrano peppers rolled uramaki style with sesame seeds. Topped with your choice od scallops or crawfish, and baked with spicy mayo. Sprinkled with chives

Alex Roll
$15.00

Yellowtail, sriracha, avocado and chives. Topped with torched salmon and ponzu sauce sauce. Wrapped uramaki style

Lennon Pepper Tuna Roll
$14.00

Kanikama, avocado, chives, tempura crumbs, topped with seared pepper tuna, drizzled with spicy mayo and sriracha. Wrapped uramaki style

Monkey Roll
$13.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, and cream cheese topped with plantain and chipotle mayo. Rolled uramaki style

Tricolor Roll
$15.00
James Tower Roll
$15.00

Crab salad, masago and avocado rolled uramaki style, topped with your choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon or spicy red snapper, then garnished with orange tobiko, black tobiko, wasabi tobiko and habanero masago, Drizzled with wasabi sauce and sprinked with furikake

Cajun Roll
$9.00

Spicy fried crawfish inside rolled uramaki style, wrapped with sesame seeds on top

Chilango Roll
$13.00

Spicy fried crawfish, cream cheese, chives, and serrano peppers topped with avocado and sriracha sauce. Rolled uramaki style

Dandy Roll
$14.00

Tempura carrots, cream cheese and avocado, rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with spicy tuna and habanero masago topped with wasabi sauce and chives

Kiurimaki Roll
$12.00

kanikama, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, aand tampico, wrapped in cucumber

Habanero Roll
$15.00

Spicy shrimp, avocado, and cilantro in the inside. Habanero masago, yellowtail and ponzu sauce on top. Rolled uramaki style

Reagan Roll
$14.00

Fresh vegetables, salmon, tuna, and yellowtail, all wrapped in cucumber sheet (riceless)

Texan Roll
$13.00

Cream cheese, asparagus, and avocado rolled uramaki style, wrapped with roast beef then panko fried. Topped with eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll
$13.00

Eel, cream cheese and cucumber rolled uramaki style, wrapped with avocado. Topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Pilgram Roll
$13.00

Spicy tempura shrimp, serrano peppers and cream cheese, rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with plantain

San Antonian Roll
$14.00

White fish tempura, shrimp tempura, and tampico inside. Topped with avocado, crab salad, and tempura crumbs, then drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Wrapped uramaki style

Friday Roll
$13.00

Fried shrimp, cream cheese and tampico, rolled uramaki style wrapped in avocado topped with kushiage sauce

Joey Roll
$14.00

Escolar, cream cheese, avocado, cilantro and chipotle peppers, rolled uramaki style, wrapped with salmon topped with ponzu sauce

Bono Roll
$16.00

Spicy yellowtail and cilantro topped with escolar, thinly slice jalapeno, sriracha and yuzu sauce. Rolled uramaki style

Marilyn Monroll
$14.00

Shrimp tempura and masago rolled uramaki style, wrapped with tuna, avocado and sliced strawberries. Topped with spicy mayo and kiwi sauce

Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Seaweed Salad
$6.00

Sesame marinated seaweed and sesame seeds

Octopus Poke
$16.00
Tuna Poke
$15.00
Spicy Tuna Poke
$14.00
Chipotle Mayo
$0.50
Yuzu Sauce
$1.50
Spicy Mayo
$0.50
Eel Sauce
$0.50
Chiles Toreados
$1.00
Morris Roll
$14.00
Cheese Kushiague
$4.50
Tempura Udon
$13.00

A light sweet bonito broth with tempura shrimp, udon noodles, kamaboko, tempura crumbs and chives

Seafood Bowl
$14.00

Salmon, kanikama, octopus, shrimp, white fish, scallops and udon noodles, in a white miso broth. Topped with chives

Spicy Yellowtail Roll
$9.00

Yellowtail, spicy mayo and daikon sprouts rolled uramaki style

Spicy Salmon Roll
$9.00

Salmon, spicy mayo and daikon sprouts rolled uramaki style

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

19141 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio TX 78258

Directions

