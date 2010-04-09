- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Sushi Seven - Stone Oak - 19141 Stone Oak Parkway
Sushi Seven - Stone Oak - 19141 Stone Oak Parkway
Closed today
No reviews yet
19141 Stone Oak Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78258
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Most Popular
Boiled soy beans with sea salt or spicy
Pan-fried Japanese Dumplings
Chicken teppan fried rice with eggs, carrots, zuchinni, green peppers and onions
Kanikama, avocado and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail and avocado. Wrapped uramaki style
Fried shrimp and cream cheese, wrapped in avocado then tempura frie. Topped with tampico, eel sauce and furikake
Kanikama, cream cheese and avocado, rolled uramaki style, wrapped with tempura fried carrots. Topped with eel sauce
Traditional Japanese soup consisting of dashi and soy bean paste, with tofu wakame and chives
Tuna, spicy mayo and daikon sprouts rolled uramaki style
More
Stir fried wheat flour noodles with vegetables and shrimp
Shrimp skeewers cooked in the griddle topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Deep fried chicken in a homemade teriyaki sauce layered on top of a bed of steamed rice
6 shrimp and 8 vegetable
Sauteed Japanese peppers with citrus, tamari and togarashi
A foundation of rice layered with tampico and avocado; topped with your choice of tuna, salmon or red snapper. Sprinkled with furikake and wasabi creamy sauce; then garnished with orange tobiko, black tobiko, wasabi tobiko, habanero masago
Baked green mussels topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and chives
Crispy calamary with a spicy sauce
Soft shell crab, massago, cucumber, avocado and chipotle mayo
Baked kanikama with spicy mayo wrapped with soy paper and sesame seeds
Teppan fried rice with eggs, carrots, zuchinni, green peppers and onions
Chicken, b eef and shrimp teppan fried rice with eggs, carrots, zuchinni, green peppers and onions
Steamed rice, topped with tampico, eel sauce and furikake
Steamed japanese white rice
Yellowtail and chives rolled maki style
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber, rolled uramaki style, topped with masago
Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado, rolled uramaki style, topped with massago
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber, rolled uramaki style, topped with sesame seeds
Kanikama, cucumber and avocado, rolled uramaki style, topped with sesame seeds
Beef and teppan grilled vegetables seasoned with salt pepper and soy sauce.
Kanikama tempura, tampico and masago rolled uramaki style, wrapped in avocado and tuna, topped with habanero mayo and chives
Spicy tuna, avocado in the inside, topped with salmon, and special sweet and spicy sauce. Wrapped uramaki style
Octopus, shrimp, avocado and cilantro rolled uramaki style, wrapped with tuna, topped with ponzu sauce
Crab mix, avocado and cream cheese in the inside. Maki style tempura fried topped with chipotle mayo, eel sauce, orange and black tobiko
Kanikama, shrimp tempura and avocado topped with baked eel and drizzled with eel sauce and sesame seeds. Rolled uramaki style
Tempura eel and cucumber, rolled uramaki style, wrapped with crab salad, habanero masago, then topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Kanikama, avocado and serrano peppers rolled uramaki style with sesame seeds. Topped with your choice od scallops or crawfish, and baked with spicy mayo. Sprinkled with chives
Yellowtail, sriracha, avocado and chives. Topped with torched salmon and ponzu sauce sauce. Wrapped uramaki style
Kanikama, avocado, chives, tempura crumbs, topped with seared pepper tuna, drizzled with spicy mayo and sriracha. Wrapped uramaki style
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, and cream cheese topped with plantain and chipotle mayo. Rolled uramaki style
Crab salad, masago and avocado rolled uramaki style, topped with your choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon or spicy red snapper, then garnished with orange tobiko, black tobiko, wasabi tobiko and habanero masago, Drizzled with wasabi sauce and sprinked with furikake
Spicy fried crawfish inside rolled uramaki style, wrapped with sesame seeds on top
Spicy fried crawfish, cream cheese, chives, and serrano peppers topped with avocado and sriracha sauce. Rolled uramaki style
Tempura carrots, cream cheese and avocado, rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with spicy tuna and habanero masago topped with wasabi sauce and chives
kanikama, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, aand tampico, wrapped in cucumber
Spicy shrimp, avocado, and cilantro in the inside. Habanero masago, yellowtail and ponzu sauce on top. Rolled uramaki style
Fresh vegetables, salmon, tuna, and yellowtail, all wrapped in cucumber sheet (riceless)
Cream cheese, asparagus, and avocado rolled uramaki style, wrapped with roast beef then panko fried. Topped with eel sauce
Eel, cream cheese and cucumber rolled uramaki style, wrapped with avocado. Topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Spicy tempura shrimp, serrano peppers and cream cheese, rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with plantain
White fish tempura, shrimp tempura, and tampico inside. Topped with avocado, crab salad, and tempura crumbs, then drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce. Wrapped uramaki style
Fried shrimp, cream cheese and tampico, rolled uramaki style wrapped in avocado topped with kushiage sauce
Escolar, cream cheese, avocado, cilantro and chipotle peppers, rolled uramaki style, wrapped with salmon topped with ponzu sauce
Spicy yellowtail and cilantro topped with escolar, thinly slice jalapeno, sriracha and yuzu sauce. Rolled uramaki style
Shrimp tempura and masago rolled uramaki style, wrapped with tuna, avocado and sliced strawberries. Topped with spicy mayo and kiwi sauce
Sesame marinated seaweed and sesame seeds
A light sweet bonito broth with tempura shrimp, udon noodles, kamaboko, tempura crumbs and chives
Salmon, kanikama, octopus, shrimp, white fish, scallops and udon noodles, in a white miso broth. Topped with chives
Yellowtail, spicy mayo and daikon sprouts rolled uramaki style
Salmon, spicy mayo and daikon sprouts rolled uramaki style
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
19141 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio TX 78258
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
More near San Antonio
Schertz
Cibolo
Boerne
New Braunfels
Canyon Lake
Seguin
Wimberley
San Marcos
Kyle
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant