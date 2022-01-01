Sushi Shack @ Heritage Hop Haus

Go
Featured in both The Lounge and Hop Haus, Sushi Shack is the Valley’s premier tasting experience, featuring artistically displayed food curated by our master chef G. Hiroshi Parrish, with over 17 years of experience that leads the way in culinary perfection in Idaho.

Popular Items

Nigiri$7.50
Side of Rice$3.00
Fire Edamame$5.00
Miso$3.00
Tofu, scallions, seaweed/gf
Tofu-Ke$14.00
Tofu, avocado, edamame, english cucumbers, bell peppers, green onions, sesame seeds, poke sauce, romaine lettuce/ gf, vegan
Spicy Hoisin Wings (single)$1.50
Topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Fried Rice$4.00
Sunomono$5.00
Cucumber, rock crab and roasted sesame seeds in house vinaigrette.
Islander$17.00
Ahi, salmon, mango, avocado, english cucumbers, scallions, tobiko, poke sauce, sesame seeds
Mainlander$17.00

Location

729 N Main St

Meridian ID

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
