Sushi Shiono
Tiny & buzzing Japanese eatery with traditional dishes, a wide array of sake & a casual vibe.
75-5799 ALII DRIVE, C-3
KAILUA KONA HI
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
