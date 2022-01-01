Go
Toast

Sushi Song

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

123 NE 20th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (817 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

123 NE 20th Ave

Deerrfield Beach FL

Sunday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burrito Social - Deerfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oceans 234

No reviews yet

Oceans 234 is an award-winning, oceanfront restaurant in Deerfield Beach offering the finest dining experience in South Florida. Situated just steps away from the sand Oceans 234 is more than just a breathtaking view. Whether your party is large or small, corporate or social, your guests will never forget the experience at Oceans 234.

Bob's Pizza & Amante's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Family owned and operated since 1975!

Niran's Kitchen And Sushi Bar Laos & Asian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Authentic Homestyle Laos and Asian Cuisine's and sushi Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston