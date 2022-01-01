Sushi Song
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
6105 Hollywood Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6105 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood FL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Vicky Bakery - Hollywood
Come in and enjoy!
Piola
In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.
Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
Come in and enjoy!
Purple Orchid
Healthy Living. Mon-Fri 7am to 3pm. Sat & Sun Closed.