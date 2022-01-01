Sushi Song

Shooters Waterfront

Fort Lauderdale's most popular waterfront dining destination is back with an entirely new look and a freshly inspired menu. Now owned by the same restaurant and yacht provisioning experts who for years earned a reputation as one of South Florida's most highly regarded culinary teams at The Grateful Palate, the all-new Shooters Waterfront delivers superb food, service and spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway. The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner and features Fort Lauderdale's most beautiful Sunday brunch. With three large, artfully designed bars inside and out, a chic outdoor waterside lounge and resort contemporary dining room, Shooters Waterfront is Fort Lauderdale's most exciting dining destination. With 340 feet of dockage and valet parking, guests are welcome to arrive by car or by boat.

