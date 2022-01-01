Go
Toast

Sushi Ta'eem

Fine kosher sushi restaurant catering to all your needs and occasion!

SOUPS • SUSHI

1307 Ave J • $$

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
Cucumber Avocado Roll$4.75
Cucumber Roll$3.95
Poke Bowl$13.95
Salmon Lite$6.50
fried salmon and avocado
Avocado Roll$4.50
California Roll$5.25
kani, cucumber, and avocado
Salmon Avocado$5.75
Sweet Potato Roll$4.95
deep fried sweet potato
Spicy Tuna Avocado$5.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1307 Ave J

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Canteen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Golden Blue Bar & Restaurant inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Fresh and Healthy! Our Golden Blue meals are made to perfection. Delivered fresh and ready to eat within minutes. Our food is quality,tasty, and keep you wanting more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston