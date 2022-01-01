Go
Toast

Sushi Taro

We are In-Dining based restaurant. Number of take-out orders we are handling is very limited.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

1503 17th St NW • $$$$

Avg 4.4 (10139 reviews)

Popular Items

SALMON & AVOCADO ROLL$9.00
sake maki
SALMON$8.00
sake
RAINBOW ROLL$17.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, spicy mayo
MISO SOUP$6.00
veggies change daily / gluten (miso paste)
FATTY TUNA$18.00
oh-toro
SPICY TUNA ROLL$10.00
kara tekka maki / spicy mayo
SUSHI JO$36.00
chef's favorite cuts of 9 kinds of nigiri & your choice of 1 tuna roll
YELLOWTAIL & SCALLION ROLL$10.00
negi-hama maki
SUSHI TOKUJO$55.00
Chef's selected fresh and seasonal ingredients. 10 nigiri + your choice of 1 roll
KING SALMON$12.00
king of sake
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1503 17th St NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Swingers - The Crazy Golf Club

No reviews yet

Swingers The Crazy Golf Club

Zeleno DC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Underground Food Court

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

No reviews yet

DC | Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston