Sushi Teri
Come in and enjoy!
1013 Bath Street
Location
1013 Bath Street
Santa Barbara CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
4 Eggs & Pizza
International cuisine and sourdough pizza. The number 4 represents 4 continents where our breakfast, lunch and dinner items come from.
Soho Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Beans BBQ
Welcome to the family, we're glad you're here!
Taqueria Santa Barbara
Taquería Santa Barbara is an authentic Mexican taquería located in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara