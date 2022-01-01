Go
Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st

Popular Items

A2 Edamame$4.25
Popular snack in East Asia.
R14 Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$6.95
Sushi roll with spicy tuna and crunchy Japanese crackers.
R11 Salmon Avo Roll$6.95
Sushi roll with salmon and avocado.
S5 Empire Roll$15.95
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber inside. Topped w Flaming Mayo Salmon(Chef Sweet Sauce) 8pcs
A1 Miso Soup$3.25
Traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with bean curd and seaweed.
R6 Crabmeat Salad Avo Roll$4.95
Sushi roll with crab salad and avocado.
A3 Harumaki Spring Roll v. 3pcs$4.25
Crispy Japanese Spring Rolls wrapped with a delicious veggie filling.
R13 Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$6.95
Sushi roll with spicy tuna and crunchy Japanese crackers.
R10 Tuna Avo Roll$6.95
Sushi roll with tuna and avocado.
R5 California Roll$4.95
Sushi roll with imitation and avocado.
Location

15 W 33rd st

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
