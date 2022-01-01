Go
Welcome to Sushi Too, the finest Sushi from 1991

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

5432 Walnut St • $$

Avg 4 (992 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
raw tuna with cucumber and spicy sauce
Gyoza$6.50
pan-fried pork dumplings.
Yellowtail$7.00
Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and shrimp tempura
Crazy Dragon Roll$16.00
shrimp tempura roll topped with smoked eel, avocado, eel sauce, mayonnaise, and sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
raw salmon with cucumber and spicy sauce
Miso Soup$3.00
Miso, Mushroom, Tofu
Salmon$7.00
Two pcs Sushi or Three pcs Sashimi
California Roll$7.00
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado and caviar
Crunchy Tri-Color Roll$16.00
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, chef's special sauce, and a little crunch.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5432 Walnut St

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

