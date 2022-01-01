Go
Sushi Ukai

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

419 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)

Popular Items

Sake (a)$2.95
Fresh salmon
Maguro$3.25
Tuna
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Spicy Tuna (GF)$9.95
Tuna in Spicy Sauce and Green Onion
Gyoza$8.95
Salmon Roll$6.95
Salmon
Edamame$5.95
California$6.95
Crab Stick, Avocado, cucumber
Pink Lady$13.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, crunch crumbs, unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Miso Soup$3.95
Soy bean soup with green scallion, green onion, and seaweed
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

419 N Main St

Glen Ellyn IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
