Sushi & Japanese
Chinese
Sushi Yoshi
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
1341 Reviews
$$
1818 U.S. 9
Lake George, NY 12845
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1818 U.S. 9, Lake George NY 12845
Nearby restaurants
George's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
gaslight.
Come in and enjoy!
Fire & Ice
Bar & Grill
The Lobster Pot Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!