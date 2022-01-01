Go
  • Austin
  • Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

Come in and enjoy!

1611 W 5th Street

Popular Items

TUNA (MAGURO)$5.50
RAINBOW ROLL$14.00
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with yellowtail, avocado, tuna, shrimp, salmon, uramaki style
AVOCADO MAKI ROLL$5.00
Avocado Roll
SPICY EDAMAME$6.50
Boiled soybeans tossed in our signature LIR sauce.
SALMON (SHAKE) N$6.00
MISO SHIRU$3.75
The traditional miso soup with tofu cubes, wakame seaweed, and green onions.
L.I.R. ROLL$15.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with salmon. Topped with LIR Sauce.
COSIMO ROLL$14.50
Fried shrimp and cream cheese. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped in avocado, then tempura fried. Topped with Tampa Bay Sauce, sprinkled with furikake. Drizzled with Eel Sauce.
GYOZA$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
GYOZA VEGATABLE$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with nine different kinds of vegetables wrapped in a spinach wonton. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
Location

1611 W 5th Street

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
