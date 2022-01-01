Go
  • Sushi Zushi - Domain II

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center

Popular Items

COSIMO ROLL$14.50
Fried shrimp and cream cheese. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped in avocado, then tempura fried. Topped with Tampa Bay Sauce, sprinkled with furikake. Drizzled with Eel Sauce.
SPICY EDAMAME$6.50
Boiled soybeans tossed in our signature LIR sauce.
AVOCADO MAKI ROLL$5.00
Avocado Roll
SPICY SALMON ROLL$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
L.I.R. ROLL$15.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with salmon. Topped with LIR Sauce.
PHILLY SPEC ROLL$9.00
MISO SHIRU$3.75
The traditional miso soup with tofu cubes, wakame seaweed, and green onions.
RAINBOW ROLL$14.00
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with yellowtail, avocado, tuna, shrimp, salmon, uramaki style
SALMON (SHAKE) N$6.00
BORA BORA ROLL$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese. Topped with a chopped snow crab salad. Drizzled with four Sauces: Honey Wasabi, Sriracha, Eel and Las Vegas
Location

3221 Feathergrass Center

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
