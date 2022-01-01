Go
Sushi Zushi - Downtown

Come in and enjoy!

203 S St Mary's St #170

Popular Items

COSIMO ROLL$14.50
Fried shrimp and cream cheese. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped in avocado, then tempura fried. Topped with Tampa Bay Sauce, sprinkled with furikake. Drizzled with Eel Sauce.
GYOZA$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
PHILLY SPEC ROLL$9.00
MISO SHIRU$3.75
The traditional miso soup with tofu cubes, wakame seaweed, and green onions.
COMBO YAKIMESHI$8.00
Teppan-fried Japanese rice, Beef, chicken and shrimp, eggs, carrots, zucchini, peppers, onions.
DELICATO ROLL$14.00
Fried shrimp, avocado, and cream cheese. Rolled uramaki style, then panko breaded and deep fried. Topped with Tampa Bay Sauce.
L.I.R. ROLL$15.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with salmon. Topped with LIR Sauce.
SPICY EDAMAME$6.50
Boiled soybeans tossed in our signature LIR sauce.
RAINBOW ROLL$14.00
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber, wrapped with yellowtail, avocado, tuna, shrimp, salmon, uramaki style
BORA BORA ROLL$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese. Topped with a chopped snow crab salad. Drizzled with four Sauces: Honey Wasabi, Sriracha, Eel and Las Vegas
203 S St Mary's St #170

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Hugman's Oasis

Come in and enjoy!

Pharm Table

LOCALLY SOURCED, GLOBALLY INSPIRED

Lone Star Cafe

Lone Star Cafe has proudly served tourists and locals alike since 1981. Whether you are in the mood for a tender, delicious, flame broiled steak or a juicy hamburger, Lone Star Cafe is the place to be. Located on the street level in the heart of the Riverwalk, our balcony seats provide beautiful scenic views of the Riverwalk.

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

Since 1992, Rosario’s has served as the anchor business for the historic Southtown/King William area.
The award-winning restaurant, owned and operated by local restaurateur Lisa Wong, owes much of its success to our loyal and dedicated restaurant family and to our biggest fans, our patrons.
Our menu combines traditional south-of-the-border dishes with authentic house specialties, all prepared with a contemporary twist. Guest favorites include shrimp nachos, fish tacos, ceviche, tacos callejeros, parrillas and specialty margaritas.
Lisa’s restaurant career began in 1981 when, at age 18, she opened Lisa’s Mexican Restaurant to instant success. Three decades later she is the creator of numerous successful restaurant concepts in San Antonio.
Local food critics have consistently voted Rosario’s “Best Mexican Restaurant” in San Antonio, “Best Neighborhood Restaurant/Downtown-Southtown,” and Critics’ Choice for “Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Town Guests.”

