Go
Toast

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

Come in and enjoy!

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICK YAKIMESHI$6.50
Teppan-fried Japanese rice, Chicken, eggs, carrots, zucchini, peppers, onions.
MISO SHIRU$3.75
The traditional miso soup with tofu cubes, wakame seaweed, and green onions.
CAJUN ROLL$6.50
Fried crawfish, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, uramaki style.
L.I.R. ROLL$15.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with salmon. Topped with LIR Sauce.
DELICATO ROLL$14.00
Fried shrimp, avocado, and cream cheese. Rolled uramaki style, then panko breaded and deep fried. Topped with Tampa Bay Sauce.
COSIMO ROLL$14.50
Fried shrimp and cream cheese. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped in avocado, then tempura fried. Topped with Tampa Bay Sauce, sprinkled with furikake. Drizzled with Eel Sauce.
GYOZA$6.50
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
BORA BORA ROLL$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese. Topped with a chopped snow crab salad. Drizzled with four Sauces: Honey Wasabi, Sriracha, Eel and Las Vegas
VEG YAKIMESHI$4.50
Teppan-fried Japanese rice, eggs, carrots, zucchini, peppers, onions.
SPICY EDAMAME$6.50
Boiled soybeans tossed in our signature LIR sauce.
See full menu

Location

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smashin Crab

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Embers Wood Fire Kitchen & Tap

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston