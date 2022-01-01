Go
A map showing the location of Sushi Zushi - West Village

Sushi Zushi - West Village

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150

Dallas, TX 75204

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

BORA BORA ROLL$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese. Topped with a chopped snow crab salad. Drizzled with four Sauces: Honey Wasabi, Sriracha, Eel and Las Vegas
CAJUN ROLL$6.50
Fried crawfish, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, uramaki style.
MISO SHIRU$3.75
The traditional miso soup with tofu cubes, wakame seaweed, and green onions.
Sauces
GYOZA$7.00
Pan-seared Japanese pot-sticker dumplings filled with shredded pork and vegetables. Served with a tangy, soy-based dipping sauce infused with shichimi pepper (5 pieces).
L.I.R. ROLL$15.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with salmon. Topped with LIR Sauce.
COSIMO ROLL$14.50
Fried shrimp and cream cheese. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped in avocado, then tempura fried. Topped with Tampa Bay Sauce, sprinkled with furikake. Drizzled with Eel Sauce.
Modifier
SPICY SALMON ROLL$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
EDAMAME$6.00
Boiled soybeans in salted pods.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas TX 75204

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

SkinnyFATS @ Uptown

No reviews yet

SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.

Frida Social Club

No reviews yet

"Enamorate de ti, de la vida. Y luego de quien tu quieras" -Frida Khalo

Baboush

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dock Local Uptown

No reviews yet

Dock Local offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s focus is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sushi Zushi - West Village

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston