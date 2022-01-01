Go
SUSHICO

SUSHICO offers the freshest seafood available where traditional and innovative sushi techniques are paired with our perfect rice recipe to give our guests an amazing sushi experience

SUSHI

761 Beacon St

Avg 4 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

VERY SPICY TUNA*$11.00
**NOW GLUTEN FREE** chopped spicy tuna maki with chives and watercress
(spicy). CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna)
SPICY TIGER ROLL*$20.00
spicy tuna, avocado, watercress, thai basil with sliced tuna, crunchy garlic truffle sauce on top. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *SESAME (sesame oil) *GLUTEN (crunchy garlic) *TREE NUT/ALMOND (crunchy garlic)
PHOENIX ROLL*$18.00
•gluten free• torched ora king salmon, cucumber, tobiko, yuzo kosho mayo, kabayaki sauce, sriracha, yuzu golden tobiko, sliced scallion. CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon and tobiko) *SOY (mayo and Kabayaki sauce)
TUNA TACO*$15.00
two fresh tuna tacos with crispy gyoza shells, avocado, cilantro, chives, sea salt, roasted sesame seeds, ponzu sauce. CONTAINS: *FISH (tuna) *SESAME (roasted sesame seeds) *SOY (ponzu) *GLUTEN (taco shell)
TEMPURA SHRIMP$13.00
tempura shrimp maki with avocado, cucumber, tobiko and kabayaki sauce. CONTAINS: *SHELLFISH/CRUSTACEAN (shrimp) *FISH (tobiko) *GLUTEN (tempura) *SOY (kabayaki sauce)
ORA KING SALMON NIGIRI*$7.00
*gluten free• ora king salmon nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (salmon)
HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL) NIGIRI*$5.00
•gluten free• hamachi nigiri with chef's choice garnish. CONTAINS: *SOY (natsume glaze) *FISH (hamachi)
EDAMAME$9.00
•gluten free•vegetarian• traditional steamed edamame pods, available with your choice of toppings, or plain with sea salt. CONTAINS: *SOY (soy beans)
ORA KING SALMON, AVOCADO*$11.00
•gluten free• ora king salmon maki with avocado. CONTAINS: *FISH (salmon)
MISO SOUP$8.00
Location

761 Beacon St

Newton Centre MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
