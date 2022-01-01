Go
We are proud to serve Cedar Park with delicious sushi and gourmet Japanese food. Sushi Fever is a family owned restaurant located in the Cedar Park Town Center. Please come and enjoy our "fabulicious" food and exciting atmosphere!

SUSHI

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F • $$

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$3.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
Spicy Hawaiian Roll$15.00
IN Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado TOP Salmon | Spicy Ponzu sauce
Gyoza$8.00
Salmon Sushi$7.00
Monica Vegas Roll$18.00
IN Tempura spicy softshell crab, shrimp temp TOP Tuna, avocado + Soy paper wrap | spicy creamy ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Rainbow Roll$15.00
Inside : same as California Roll outside : 5 pc variety sashimi
Something Wrong Roll$18.00
IN Tempura Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Tempura Shrimp TOP Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail | Spicy Ponzu sauce
California Roll$7.00
inside : Cucumber, avocado, crab mix
Philadelphia Roll$8.00
inside : cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, fresh salmon
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F

Cedar Park TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
