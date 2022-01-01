Go
Sushi Ko

Creative sushi meets Japanese staples in a casual restaurant environment. Come in and enjoy!

7971 SW 40 ST

Popular Items

RAINBOW$13.00
(8 pcs) - Krab salad, avocado, cucumber, topped with assorted raw fish & avocado.
BIG MAC$9.00
(10 pcs) - Big Mac tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, soy paper with kimchee sauce & spicy mayo.
KIKO$12.00
(8 PCS) - Deep fried scallops, krab salad, spicy mayo, kimchee sauce, topped with tobiko & masago.
FIVE FIVE$18.00
(8 pcs) - Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with dynamite sauce (cooked fish, krab, massago & onions) with spicy mayo & teriyaki sauce.
CALIFORNIA ROLL$7.00
(8 pcs) - Krab stick, avocado & cucumber.
DRAGON$12.00
(8 pcs) - Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo & topped with sliced avocado.
PORK GYOZA$6.00
MR.305$18.00
(8 PCS) - SPICY Shrimp tempura, krab salad, topped with tuna, salmon, jalapeno sauce, rice pearl & tobiko.
MISO SOUP$3.00
KANI CREAM CROQUETTES (4PCS)$8.00
Location

MIAMI FL

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
