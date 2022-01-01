Go
Sushi Garage - Las Olas



500 E Las Olas Boulevard



Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll$16.00
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$21.00
Fried Rice Chicken$18.00
Utensils
Tuna Sushi$6.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
*Garage Bagel Roll$16.00
Seared salmon, cream cheese, chives, minced red onions, furikake, crispy capers, sesame seeds.
Allergies: GLUTEN, ONIONS, DAIRY, SOY, SESAME
Edamame$9.00
Lemon Vegetarian Roll$18.00
Coconut Shrimp Roll$20.00
Location

500 E Las Olas Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
