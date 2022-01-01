Sushi Garage - Las Olas
Come in and enjoy!
500 E Las Olas Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
500 E Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale FL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale
Cuba Libre opened its first location in Old City, Philadelphia in 2000, giving guests a passport to Cuba's intriguing flavors and culture. The restaurant's name, which translates to "a free Cuba," signifies a hope for the future of the treasured island nation. The cuisines of different ethnicities have been gently simmered in the cultural cauldron of Cuba to create what is now the Criollo (home-style) cuisine of the island. Blending native ingredients and cooking traditions with those of South America, Spain, Africa, Asia and several others, Cuban cuisine is a savory mix that reflects its colorful culture.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila has been named Florida's best spot for tacos, offering traditional Mexican food with a unique and Miami inspired twist.
The Wilder
Come in and enjoy!
Sushi Maki
Come in and enjoy!