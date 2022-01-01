Go
sushinista

2235 Milvia Street

Popular Items

JUU JUU UNAGI (sushi burrito)$14.00
grilled eel, avocado, fried zucchini, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, pickled cucumber, tempura flakes, unagi sauce
UMA UMA BEEF (sushi burrito/bowl)$11.25
seasoned sukiyaki beef, yam tempura, red radish, pickled ginger, cabbage mix, tempura flakes, sukiyaki butter sauce
TORO TORO PORTOBELLO (V) (sushi burrito/bowl)$10.25
balsamic portobello mushroom, red radish, cilantro, pickled daikon, cabbage mix, pumpkin seeds, green thai curry sauce
FUWA FUWA SALMON (sushi burrito/bowl)$11.25
lightly grilled salmon, romaine lettuce, corn, pickled scallion, cabbage mix, rice cracker, wasabi mayo
BUILD YOUR SUSHI BURRITO / BOWL$10.75
You can make your own sushi burrito/bowl with our fresh ingredients. All sushi burritos and bowls come with shredded green/red cabbage mix.
WAKU WAKU CALIFORNIA (sushi burrito)$11.25
lightly grilled salmon (w/raw salmon +$2.0), avocado, red radish, cucumber, pickled scallion, sesame seeds, wasabi mayo/regular mayo
PURI PURI POKE (sushi burrito/bowl)$13.75
tuna or salmon sashimi grade (salmon +$1), fried zucchini, red radish, corn, pickled ginger, cabbage mix, sesame seeds, poke sauce, spicy mayo
TERI TERI CHICKEN (sushi burrito/bowl)$11.00
honey grilled chicken, fried zucchini, bell pepper, cucumber, cabbage mix, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce & mayo
SAKU SAKU SHRIMP (sushi burrito/bowl)$11.00
crunchy shrimp, bell pepper, cream cheese, corn, cabbage mix, bacon bits, Japanese hot mustard BBQ sauce
TOFU NUGGETS$3.50
crispy tofu from Japan
Location

2235 Milvia Street

Berkeley CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
