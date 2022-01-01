sushinista
Come in and enjoy!
2235 Milvia Street
Popular Items
Location
2235 Milvia Street
Berkeley CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market upholds the values of community, equity, and earth stewardship in its offerings and interactions. We offer delicious, locally-sourced comfort foods designed for omnivores & vegetarians alike. The bar serves seasonal, craft cocktails, and small-batch wine and beer. Our market is stocked with urban-farmed produce, organic dairy, meats, prepared foods, meal kits, and retail items.
Heroic Italian
Dedicated to the Modern Italian Sandwich, Pasta, and Pinsa with a side of wine.
We only use imported Italian cold cuts and cheeses, organic house made relishes and fresh bread toasted to order. In addition, Heroic Italian features an exciting menu of innovative, Italian salads made with all organic greens.
Fire Wings Berkeley
Come in and enjoy!
Beta Lounge Berkeley
Come in and enjoy!