Sushi on the Rock La Jolla.

Sushi on the Rock has always embraced an ambiance of family. Our passion for fresh, healthy, artistic cuisine has served San Diego for over two decades—appealing to locals and tourists alike, with a variety of dishes both familiar and obscure.
Our Pacific Rim inspired menu including well known sushi classics, Asian fusion dishes and an impressive Happy Hour, keeps pallets coming back for more. Executive Chef Robert Cassidy brings his culinary talents to the locations, with years of experience and continues learning and evolving his craft to give the best to our customers.
7863 Girard Avenue Suite 308
La Jolla CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
