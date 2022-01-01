Go
SUSHI PLUS

ALL DAY OPEN!! (No Lunch Break and Menu)
We offer fresh sashimi, sushi, chef’s speciality rolls, vegetarian selections, bento box specials, Lunch Special menus, wine, sake, beer and more.
Our customers are really important to us, and our friendly staff makes certain you are 100% satisfied.

30 Woodside Rd

Popular Items

Sake$5.95
Salmon
Alaska Roll$8.95
salmon + avocado
Sake Maki$6.95
salmon roll
Gyoza$6.95
deep fried pot stickers w/ sweet &amp; spicy vinaigrette sauce
Edamame$4.95
steamed green soybeans
California Roll$6.95
crab + avocado
House Green Salad$2.95
House Green Salad
49er's Roll$16.95
salmon + avocado + cucumber covered w/ salmon + sliced lemon
Miso Soup$2.95
Miso
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
spicy tuna + cucumber
Location

30 Woodside Rd

Redwood City CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
