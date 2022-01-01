SUSHI PLUS
ALL DAY OPEN!! (No Lunch Break and Menu)
We offer fresh sashimi, sushi, chef’s speciality rolls, vegetarian selections, bento box specials, Lunch Special menus, wine, sake, beer and more.
Our customers are really important to us, and our friendly staff makes certain you are 100% satisfied.
30 Woodside Rd
Popular Items
Location
30 Woodside Rd
Redwood City CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Redwood Grill
PLEASE REMEMBER ORDER NUMBER!
*A 5% Operational Surcharge will be added to each check. This fee is intended to be equitably distributed amongst our operational increases as a result of increased vendors and supplier costs. This is not a gratuity for services provided. Thank you for your continued support!
Redwood City BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
China Live | SF2BAY
China Live is an interactive culinary and cultural destination in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown, offering an in-depth exploration of Greater Chinese gastronomy. Its mission is to demystify Chinese ingredients and recipes while educating guests on the rich history and influence.
Menu highlights include Sichuan "Working Hands" Pork Dumplings, Peking Duck" with Kumquat Glaze, Kurobuta Pork Char Si, House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" and Shanghai 'Fat' Chow Mein.
Selby's
We are open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. We look forward to serving you soon!