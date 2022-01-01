Go
Sushi Sake

2150 N. Collins Blvd.

Popular Items

R Spicy Tuna$8.50
Spicy tuna with avocado
Gyoza$6.00
pan-fried and steamed pork dumplings
R Salmon Avocado$8.50
Salmon and Avocado Roll 8 pc
N Tuna$6.50
Edamame$4.50
boiled green soybeans
N Salmon$6.50
N Yellowtail$6.50
R Rainbow$16.00
California Roll with Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, and white fish (chef choice) on top 8 pc
R California$6.00
Cucumber, Avocado, and imitation crab 8 pc
R Tempura$8.50
Shrimp tempura, eel, cucumber, avocado with eel sauce on top 6 pc
Location

2150 N. Collins Blvd.

Richardson TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
