Sushi Sake Cutler Bay

18735 S Dixie Hwy

Popular Items

DRAGON$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Krab Meats, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo Topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce
YUMMY ROLL$16.00
Fried White Fish, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Cream Cheese Topped with Spicy Tuna Masago, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch
MIAMI HEAT ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Krab Salad, Topped with Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Topped with Crunch Served with Eel Sauce
GYOZA$8.50
Deep-fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry.
HIBACHI CHICKEN$24.00
Chicken Breast Hibachi- Grilled with Sesame Seeds and Lemon. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
SHRIMP SAUCE$1.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$10.00
CRUNCHY ROLL$12.00
Raw Tuna, Masago and Spicy Mayo Topped with Crunch
STEAK FRIED RICE$12.00

Location

18735 S Dixie Hwy

Cutler Bay FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
El Rinconcito Superlatino 3

A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED, LOCAL CUTLER BAY RESTAURANT.

Sushi Bay

Sushi Bay is a full service sushi restaurant in Palmetto Bay. We focus on sustainability and environmental awareness while serving the highest quality ingredients, organic when available. In addition, food safety and handling is of the utmost importance.
We are committed to using only wild caught fish and shellfish while using farms incorporating the highest standards regarding sustainability and environmental awareness.
Our menu is uniquely crafted catering to all dietary needs and desires. A large vegetarian and vegan selection is included. We also have daily and weekly specials featuring locally sourced products.
In addition, we use biodegradable, compostable packaging.
At Sushi Bay, exceeding customer expectations is our goal.

Mezza Latin House -

Enjoy our Delicious Breakfast Menu & Cuban Coffee and Bakery - Everyday starting at 7AM
Dine-In, Take-out, or Delivery

Cantina Grill Cutler Bay

Come in and enjoy!

