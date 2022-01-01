Go
Toast

Sushi-San Willis Tower

Come in and enjoy!

233 S Wacker Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nigiri Set (6pc)$18.95
lean bluefin tuna, japanese hamachi, faroe island salmon
Spicy Shrimp Taco$5.95
Spicy garlic shrimp in a crispy nori shell with avocado, and wasabi tobiko mayo. 2pcs.
Edamame Hummus$2.95
Lobster Goddess$14.95
lobster, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Tuna$11.95
avocado, cilantro, jalapeno
Spicy Scallop Maki$16.00
Eight piece roll featuring chopped Hudson Canyon scallop mixed with spicy mayo, wasabi tobiko, and garlic. Served atop Hosomaki-style sushi filled with avocado and jalapeno. Torched and finished with togarashi ichimi.
Bluefin Tuna & Avocado$14.95
akami loin, otoro, cucumber
Salmon Avocado$11.95
asparagus, lemon
Yuzu Yellowtail$11.95
japanese yellowtail, avocado, yuzu kosho
Miso Soup$2.95
See full menu

Location

233 S Wacker Drive

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

One North Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sepia

No reviews yet

Seamlessly melding refined and rustic, vintage and contemporary, Sepia has the feel of an instant classic. The seasonal menu is rooted in tradition, melding rustic sensibility with contemporary flair.

Aloha Pokē Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Asadito

No reviews yet

Authentic yet modern
Taqueria and Tequila Bar
Located in Chicago’s hot West Loop neighborhood.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston