Go
Toast

Sushi Siam

Come in and enjoy!

928 Gateway Commons Cir

No reviews yet

Popular Items

California Roll$10.00
Spring Roll$5.00
Three Homemade vegetarian fried spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce
Big Island$15.95
spicy tuna, cucumber, top with avocado, masago, spicy mayo, sweet sauce and tempura flake
Pad Thai Noodle$12.95
Most popular noodle dish. Rice noodle, egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & scallions.
House Fried Rice$12.95
Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.
Hibachi$12.95
Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)
Deep Ocean$14.95
spicy tuna and avocado, tempura batter fried with spicy mayo, sweet sauce, green onion ​
Firework$14.95
crab, cream cheese, avocado, Jalapeño, pepper powder, spicy mayo, sweet sauce ​
Crab Wonton$5.55
Crispy fried wonton filled with imitation crab, carrots & cream cheese. Served with plum sauce
Bagel$14.95
deep fried, fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado and sweet Sauce
See full menu

Location

928 Gateway Commons Cir

Wake Forest NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Al's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Real McCoy's

No reviews yet

Your local restaurant and bar! 52 draft beers, full menu, smoker, full bar, patio, dining, cocktail, and game room. Fun for everyone!

Epic Axe Wake Forest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston