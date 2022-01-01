Go
Sushiya

Japanese and Asian infusion restaurant

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

745 Community Dr Ste A • $$

Avg 4.6 (324 reviews)

Popular Items

A2. Crabmeat Rangoon$4.50
3 pcs dumplings stuffed with cream cheese, imitation crabmeat, scallions & celery, served with sweet & sour sauce 炸起士蟹角
S1.Miso Soup$1.95
Japanese soy bean fish based soup with tofu, scallions & seaweed 味噌汤
R8.Honey Roll$5.50
Tempura shrimp, butternut squash cream cheese & mayo with sesame seeds outside 甜蜜寿司卷
R23.Avocado Salmon Roll (raw)$5.95
Avocado and salmon with sesame seeds 牛油果三文鱼寿司卷
R6.Crunch Roll$5.50
Cream cheese, tempura flakes, scallions, imitation crabmeat, and mayo with smelt fish roe and sesame seeds outside 酥脆寿司卷
R36.Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll (raw)$6.50
Tuna, smelt fish roe, and green onions mixed with spicy mayo, then wrapped in with cucumber and tempura flakes. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside 辣味金枪鱼酥脆寿司卷
R15.Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.95
tempura shrimp with eel sauce and sesame seeds outside 虾天妇罗寿司卷
R29.Philly Roll (raw)$5.95
Salmon, cream cheese, scallions, onion & cucumber with sesame seeds outside 费城寿司卷
R19.Spicy Crab Crunch Roll$6.50
Imitation crabmeat, smelt fish roe and green onions mixed with spicy mayo, then wrap in with tempura flakes, and cucumber. Sesame seeds are sprinkled outside. 辣味蟹柳酥脆寿司卷
R4.California Roll$5.50
imitation crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber with smelt fish roe and sesame seeds outside 加州寿司卷
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

745 Community Dr Ste A

North Liberty IA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
