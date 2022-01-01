Susie Q Drive Thru
Take home and enjoy!
38 Pine Meadow Lane
Popular Items
Location
38 Pine Meadow Lane
BROKEN BOW OK
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Grateful Head Pizza Oven & Tap Room - Oklahoma
Pizza Oven and Taproom, with Grateful Dead influences.
Papa Poblano’s Mexican Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Blue Rooster
Southern Scratch Kitchen
MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Come in and enjoy!