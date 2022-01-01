Go
Toast

SusieCakes

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

11708 San Vicente Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)

Popular Items

8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$51.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$17.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Art Time Cupcake
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

11708 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pop's Bagels - Brentwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jon & Vinny's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pizzana Brentwood

No reviews yet

Our dough is made by hand in the Neapolitan tradition then fermented and proofed for two days. We use organic stone ground Italian flour and San Marzano tomatoes that are grown exclusively for Pizzana in the Naples countryside. Our mozzarella, or "fior di latte," is shipped fresh from Italy several times a week.

Katsuya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston