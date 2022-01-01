Go
Toast

SusieCakes

This week, on Wednesday, April 29th & Saturday, May 2nd, SusieCakes is offering limited production on 6" and 9" Specialty Layer Cakes and 6" and 9" Blueberry Crumble Pies. Pick-up will be available both days from 12-2:45pm or delivery is available from 4-7pm. Delivery fee will be $20 within 5 miles.
Please email susie@susiecakes.com with any questions.

409 Bryant St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
2 Specialty Cake Slices$15.50
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
See full menu

Location

409 Bryant St

San Francisco CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Death by Taco

No reviews yet

The absolute best blend of tacos and agave spirits on the planet!

Frankie's Java House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Petit Marlowe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ROOH

No reviews yet

Located in San Francisco's bustling SOMA district, ROOH San Francisco is an intimate hideaway, within walking distance from the Embarcadero and AT&T ballpark, for those seeking an inventive and sociable drinking and dining experience. With spacious outdoor seating and a cocktail focused menu that alludes to finding your very own distinctive "rasa or taste", there's sure to be something for everyone to savor. Just off of 2nd and Brannan Street, Rooh's alluring ambiance is as distinctive as one would expect to find in the City by the Bay.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston