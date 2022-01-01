SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
7610 Via Campanile • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7610 Via Campanile
Carlsbad CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Giaola Italian Kitchen
Welcome to North County’s newest destination for refined dining, where we’re offering a boldly modern take on Italy’s most celebrated dishes. Our master chefs delicately blend time honored traditions with modern innovation. Discover the best of both worlds at Giaola Italian Kitchen!
Conveniently located in downtown Carlsbad, our restaurant’s upscale design provides the ideal atmosphere for an intimate dinner for two, or memorable night out with friends.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering
Use our new online ordering system for pick up catering orders! Recommended for up to 50 guests. We do require 24 hours to get your order together. If you need assistance in any way, please contact the restaurant to get in touch with a sales coordinator.
Notorious Burgers
Come in and enjoy!