SusieCakes
SusieCakes is an all-American bakery offering home-style dessert favorites baked entirely from scratch.
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
3321 Hyland Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3321 Hyland Ave
Costa Mesa CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Istanbul Grill California
Come in and enjoy!
Arc Food & Libations
Come in and enjoy!
MOULIN Costa Mesa
Come in and enjoy!
Sunright Tea Studio
Shake 17 Times!