SusieCakes

SusieCakes is an all-American bakery offering home-style dessert favorites baked entirely from scratch.
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

3321 Hyland Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
2 Specialty Cake Slices$15.90
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$51.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$17.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3321 Hyland Ave

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
