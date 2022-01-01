SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
25473 Rancho Niguel Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
25473 Rancho Niguel Road
Laguna Niguel CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Earth Bowl Superfoods
Handcrafted Superfoods Bowl
Sana's Curry Bowl
Sana's Curry Bowl is a family owned restaurant, open since 2016. The menu includes a variety of dishes from all over India including Tandoori (barbeque) Kebabs, Masala & Curry delicacies, and offers "HALAL MEAT". They pride themselves on using only the best, freshest ingredients, by sourcing local, and organic products.
Sal's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!