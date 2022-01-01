Go
SusieCakes

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

4714 Lincoln Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1037 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$17.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
2 Specialty Cake Slices$15.90
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$51.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4714 Lincoln Blvd

Marina del Rey CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
