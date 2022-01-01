SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
264 S. Lake Ave • $$
Location
264 S. Lake Ave
Pasadena CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:15 pm
