SusieCakes

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

6100 Luther Lane • $$

Avg 4.5 (1010 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Luscious Lemon Cake
Four layers of vanilla cake filled with fresh lemon curd, frosted with vanilla buttercream.
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Chick & Bunny Frosted Sugar Cookies 4 Box$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 3/28 - 4/17 -- 4 box includes 2 chick and 2 bunny frosted sugar cookies.
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$17.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$51.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
2 Specialty Cake Slices$15.90
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

6100 Luther Lane

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:15 pm
